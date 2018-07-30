Ola Jordan jokes she will have to 'do bits' now Love Island is over

The dancer was a fan of the dating show.

Strictly star Ola Jordan is among the Love Island fans wondering what to do now the series has finished, joking that she will have to “do bits” with her husband James Jordan instead.

The dancer posted a message on Twitter after Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned the winners of the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show.

She was one of many wondering how to fill the void after eight weeks of drama at the villa.

“Oh no @LoveIsland is over!!! What am I going to do with my evenings now?” she tweeted.

Referring to the Do Bits Society on the programme, which related to what contestants were getting up to in the bedroom, Jordan added: “I suppose I’ll have to ‘Do Bits’ with @The_JamesJordan now.

“#DoBitsSociety #LoveIsland.”

😪 Oh no @LoveIsland is over!!! What am I going to do with my evenings now? I suppose I’ll have to ‘Do Bits’ with @The_JamesJordan now 🤦🏼‍♀️#DoBitsSociety#LoveIsland — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) July 30, 2018

Many viewers said the end of the series would leave a void.

“Seriously, what are we to do now that #LoveIsland is over?” said one person.

Seriously, what are we to do now that #LoveIsland is over? — Kevin (@MeenzMev) July 30, 2018

“Trying to remember what having a social life feels like now #loveisland is over for another year,” said another.

Trying to remember what having a social life feels like now #loveisland is over for another year pic.twitter.com/V0anlBMv8x — Lauren Hurford (@lozphie) July 30, 2018

“Now that Jack and Dani have won we can sleep easy tonight, don’t know what to do with myself in the evenings now that it’s over,” asked another.

Now that Jack and Dani have won we can sleep easy tonight, don't know what to do with myself in the evenings now that it's over #LoveIsland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) July 30, 2018

Love Island is due to return in 2019.

© Press Association 2018