Viewers in tears as Love Islanders open up about their feelings

30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Most of the contestants also broke down as they explained what their partners mean to them.

Megan Barton Hanson

Viewers were in floods as the Love Islanders opened up about their feelings in the emotional final episode.

The four remaining couples were invited to a summer ball where they each read out declarations of love.

Most of the contestants broke down, with Megan Barton Hanson tearful as she told Wes Nelson what he meant to her and Jack Fincham stumbling over his words and getting choked up as he told girlfriend Dani Dyer: “You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl.

“Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life.”

Fans of the ITV2 show posted messages on social media saying they could not control their own tears during the moving scenes.

“The declarations breaking me down,” said one viewer on Twitter.

“Jack and Dani’s declarations got the whole of the uk crying rn WHERES MY JACK AT,” said another.

One tweeted: “These guys are giving better declarations of love after a mere few weeks than I did on my wedding day.”

“All these declarations have got me sobbing,” confessed another viewer.

The episode will see the winning couple crowned and the £50,000 prize given out.

