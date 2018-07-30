David Beckham turns hairdresser as daughter Harper gets a trim

30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The sports star said he did not think his daughter could look any more beautiful.

David Beckham

David Beckham has shared an adorable image that appears to show him giving his daughter Harper a hair cut.

The black and white photo posted on Instagram shows the former footballer frowning while he holds a pair of scissors to the seven-year-old’s long tresses.

He wrote: “Someone’s happy (with a smiley emoji) & someone’s not so happy (scissor emoji) but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but (heart emoji).”

Fans were impressed to see Beckham tackle the haircut, with many writing “I can’t believe it!!!” on the picture site.

“My salon needs a new stylist! Fancy a move back to Cheshire?!” quipped one person.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island fans thrilled as Danny Dyer gives Jack his seal of approval

Love Island fans thrilled as Danny Dyer gives Jack his seal of approval
[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

Scarlett Moffatt 'crying' as she hits out at body shaming trolls

Scarlett Moffatt 'crying' as she hits out at body shaming trolls

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public

Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal

Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal