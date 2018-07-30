Olympian Denise Lewis announces she is expecting a baby

The athlete already has three children.

Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis has announced she is expecting her fourth child.

The athlete, 45, posted a photograph on Twitter showing her in swimwear and sporting a baby bump.

“Well Twitter friends, I haven’t let myself go I’m eating for two,” she wrote.

“Excited and a little nervous even though I have been here before, but hoping for a healthy and trouble free pregnancy.”

She added the hashtags “number4”, “oldermom” and “babynews”.

Lewis was the 2000 Olympic heptathlon champion.





