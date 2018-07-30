Mamma Mia 2 soundtrack poised to hold on to charts top spot

The original cast recording is joined by other albums featuring Abba's music in the top 10.

The soundtrack to Abba musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is poised to remain at the top of the charts for a second week.

The album, which features tracks sung by Meryl Streep, Cher and Dame Julie Walters, is currently 6,000 units ahead of the cast recording of The Greatest Showman, which is heading for the number two slot.

The soundtrack to the original Mamma Mia! film is also riding high in the charts at number six, while Abba’s greatest hits album Gold is set to take the eighth spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

George Ezra’s record Staying At Tamara’s is poised to slide from three to four, while Drake’s Scorpion will inch up from fourth to third.

Meanwhile US rock band Halestorm are poised for the fifth spot with their fourth album Vicious, which could become their highest charting album yet, following 2015’s Into The Wild Life, which peaked at number 10.

On the official singles charts, Drake and George Ezra are heading into a third week of battling for the top spot.

The Canadian star is currently poised to hold on to number one with In My Feelings by less than 3,000 combined chart sales separate his viral dance anthem and Ezra’s song Shotgun, which is currently at number two.

DJ Khaled is set for this week’s highest new entry with No Brainer ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, which is currently at number nine.

Rise by Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack is holding steady in the third spot, while Youngblood by 5 Seconds Of Summer is also holding on to the fourth spot and Jackie Chan by Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone remains unchanged at number five.

