Skepta appears to announce he is to become a father

30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

He shared a baby scan on Instagram.

Q Awards 2017 - London

Skepta has appeared to announce he is to become a father.

The grime star, whose real name is Joseph Adenuga, has posted a photo of a scan on Instagram, and the text round the edge of the picture reads Baby Adenuga and shows the date July 30 2018.

The rapper, 35, who is a member of the Boy Better Know crew, did not write a caption on the post, but just added a rose emoji.

🌹

A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on

One of four musical siblings, his brother is the well known grime artist Jme.

Their other brother Jason produced three songs on Skepta’s album Konnichiwa while their sister Julie is a DJ on Beats 1.

It is not known who the mother of the child is.

A representative for Skepta has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2018

