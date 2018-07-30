Love Island stars declare their feelings as finale looms

There are only four couples left in the villa.

The Love Island contestants will make declarations of love to each other as the series draws to a close.

The four remaining couples will attend a summer ball in scenes that will air during the final episode on Monday night, and will use the romantic setting as an opportunity to speak about their feelings.

TODAY'S THE DAY! 🎊 Our finalists are ready and waiting to find out who'll be crowned the winning couple of #LoveIsland 2018. Make sure you join them at 9pm on @itv2! pic.twitter.com/KY2IGrOqdt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

Dani Dyer tells Jack Fincham: “Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you.

“From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more. I have had the summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.”

Dani gets emotional (ITV)

In turn Jack struggles to hold back the tears as he tells her: “You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl. Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life.

“Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile… when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.”

Jack shares his love for Dani (ITV)

Megan Barton Hanson also struggles to remain composed as she tells Wes Nelson how important he is to her.

She says: “I’ve never felt this way about someone before. I love waking up to you every single day and I can’t help but fall more and more in love with you. You love me for me and that’s a really special feeling.

“The moment you told me you loved me on the terrace was the highlight of my time on Love Island.”

Megan becomes emotional (ITV)

In return he tells her: “It’s been amazing to see you grow as a person, I’m so excited to see what our future holds.

“What I can definitely promise you is that I’m madly in love with you and I’m falling even deeper every day.”

Laura Anderson, who has had relationships with both Wes and eliminated contestant Jack Fowler, said she feels she has finally found the right match in Paul Knops.

She says: “Paul, I just want to start by saying thank you for being you. Having been in the villa since day one, it’s fair to say I’ve had an emotional ride in here.

“Finally it felt like someone for me had walked through the door and after being given the chance to get to know you, I truly fancy you more and more each day.”

Laura and Paul (ITV)

He tells the group: “Walking through the villa doors, I was intrigued to find out who Laura really is.

“I look at you and know I’m only touching the surface and yet to discover an endless list of incredible things about you.”

Kazimir Crossley, who met Josh Denzel in Casa Amor while he was still in a relationship with Georgia Steel, said she would not have her experience on the ITV2 dating show any other way.

She said: “I’m so grateful that you took a risk and took me back into the villa. I hope I’ve proved to you that it has all been worth it. You’ve become my best friend as well as my boyfriend.”

Kaz and Josh share their feelings (ITV)

He replies: “Every time you walk down the stairs into the bedroom at night, my eyes nearly fall out of my head. You carry yourself with so much class and grace.”

Earlier on in the episode the girls go shopping for dresses to wear for the party and get lessons in how to salsa from professional dancers.

The winner of Love Island 2018 will be announced during the final.

Watch the Love Island final on 3e and 3player at 9.00pm.

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e





© Press Association 2018