The Obamas dancing at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert is driving Twitter wild

30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The former US president and first lady drew many fans' attention away from the stage.

Obama Netflix series

Barack Obama might not be the US president anymore, but he and wife Michelle are still having a powerful effect on Americans.

The pair were spotted at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Maryland, US, and it’s fair to say they were getting just as much attention as the iconic musical couple onstage.

The Obamas were enjoying the sounds of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour.

The fans meanwhile, were enjoying all of the above.

This isn’t the first concert of the tour the Obamas have turned up to watch either.

Earlier in July the former first lady and was spotted with Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles at a concert in Paris.

Seems the couple with all the fans are the biggest fans of all.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal

Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal
[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth

6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
9 ways to protect and repair your dry, damaged hair in summer according to experts

9 ways to protect and repair your dry, damaged hair in summer according to experts
The Love Island effect: Sales of these 5 beauty products have risen thanks to the reality show

The Love Island effect: Sales of these 5 beauty products have risen thanks to the reality show
Danny Dyer says his Love Island star daughter Dani is a role model

Danny Dyer says his Love Island star daughter Dani is a role model