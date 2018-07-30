The Obamas dancing at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert is driving Twitter wild

The Obamas dancing at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert is driving Twitter wild30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The former US president and first lady drew many fans' attention away from the stage.
Barack Obama might not be the US president anymore, but he and wife Michelle are still having a powerful effect on Americans.
The pair were spotted at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Maryland, US, and it’s fair to say they were getting just as much attention as the iconic musical couple onstage.
The Obamas were enjoying the sounds of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour.
The fans meanwhile, were enjoying all of the above.
This isn’t the first concert of the tour the Obamas have turned up to watch either.
Earlier in July the former first lady and was spotted with Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles at a concert in Paris.
Seems the couple with all the fans are the biggest fans of all.
© Press Association 2018