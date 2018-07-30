Four couples set for Love Island final

The ITV2 dating show is coming to an end after eight weeks.

Four couples are set to battle it out to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2018, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham tipped for the title.

After eight weeks of couplings, dumpings and drama, the winners will be announced during Monday night’s final of the ITV2 show.

Dani and Jack will take on Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson.

The winners will receive a prize of £50,000.

Bookmakers have said Jack and Dani are leading the betting, with William Hill saying they are the 1/9 favourites.

Dani Dyer is partnered with Jack Fincham (ITV)

“Jack and more specifically, Dani, have been at the top of the betting since day one and have not relinquished that position once throughout the duration of the show,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

“It would be quite the shock if they were not to win it.”

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday.

