Maya Jama: Stormzy relationship just works

30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter and rapper have been an item for more than three years.

Maya Jama has opened up about her relationship with Stormzy

Maya Jama has said being in the same industry as her boyfriend Stormzy is good for their relationship because they can understand each other’s careers.

The presenter and the rapper have been dating for more than three years.

Jama told OK! magazine: “‘You’ve got the same interests.

“It kind of goes hand in hand if he’s performing at an awards show and I’m doing the red carpet there, it’s nice you can have your jobs together, which is a good thing.

“I suppose you understand each other’s jobs a lot more than if I worked at Urban Outfitters still and he was travelling the world! It probably wouldn’t feel that nice.”

Stormzy and Maya Jama on the red carpet
Stormzy and Maya Jama have been dating for more than three years (PA)

Discussing their romance, the star said “it just works”.

She wrent on: “I don’t think there’s a recipe for good relationships.

“Obviously you’ve got to work at things as well, not everything is just smooth sailing the whole time.

“But if you just get on with somebody and you like them as a person it makes the whole experience a lot easier, if you’re actually friends.”

OK! magazine cover
OK! magazine cover (OK!)

This week's OK! magazine is out today.

