Love Island fans thrilled as Danny Dyer gives Jack his seal of approval

The EastEnders actor said he approved of Jack dating his daughter Dani.

Love Island viewers said they were “absolutely howling” as Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Jack Fincham finally met her dad.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer could not be at the villa in person as family members visited the contestants, but chatted to his daughter and her boyfriend via FaceTime.

Dyer told Jack: “Listen, I approve of you mate. I think you’re absolutely bang on. I weren’t at first, I thought ‘oh here we go’.”

He also said to the stationery salesman: “Do you know what Jack, listen. Proper geezer, gotta say. I’ll tell you what I love about you, I love the fact you got a little Derby.

“You got so much charisma. Takes a brave man to bowl into that gaff, them all ‘abbed up’, proper geezer. Honestly mate, we’re so over the moon.”

Fans of the ITV2 series were thrilled as the actor gave Jack his seal of approval, declaring it a series highlight and “TV gold”.

“That was the best moment of the series by far worth waiting for,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“Love islands been on for 8 weeks and the best parts Danny Dyer on FaceTime for 2 minutes,” said another.

One tweeted: “What a great tv moment – how proud they must be of their daughter, so genuine and kind and extremely funny!!!”

“This is was the best moment this year,” said another viewer.

“Absolutely howling @MrDDyer what a legend,” said another.

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on 3e on Monday.

