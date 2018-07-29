Drink is not something I crave, says Jonathan Rhys Meyers

The Bend It Like Beckham star has said once he stops drinking he does not think about it again.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has opened up about his battle with alcohol, saying he does not “suffer from alcoholism, I suffer from an allergy to alcohol”.

Talking to the Mail On Sunday’s Event magazine he said he had been to “a lot of rehab centres in my life… I went to three in one year and I talked to my therapist”.

The actor said he was “somebody who relapses with problem drinking, not alcoholism”.

He told Event: “I don’t suffer from alcoholism – I suffer from an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it. But once I stop, I never think about it again.

“That doesn’t mean that the problem is any less, it just means I have a different version of it.

“But when I drink, the consequences are so devastating that it is a problem. But I never need a drink. It’s not something that I crave.”

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane, with whom he has a young son, Wolf (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Tudors actor also recently spoke on Larry King Now about an incident which saw him detained by police at Los Angeles Airport after getting into a verbal altercation with wife Mara Lane and using an e-cigarette on a flight.

The Bend It Like Beckham star told King he had “stupidly ordered a drink” on the flight from Peru after being sober for a long time, and said he put away the e-cigarette when asked by airline staff.

He told King: “And then I spoke to the LA police once we got there, who were incredibly kind, incredibly understanding, I apologised for my behaviour and that’s the entire story.”

Rhys Meyers, 41, and Lane tied the knot in 2016 and have a young son, Wolf.

He will next be seen on screen in spy thriller Damascus Cover, which also stars the late John Hurt.

