Kate Beckinsale's unique 45th birthday celebration

29th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The actress shared pictures of her new yoga friends on social media.

Graham Norton Show - London

Kate Beckinsale and her family were joined by some surprising guests as they did a yoga class on her 45th birthday.

The actress, her ex-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, 19, did a yoga class with a twist which saw them joined by baby dwarf goats.

Vanity Fair Post-Oscars party Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen are still close friends (PA).

Underworld star Beckinsale posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, writing: “Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did.

“Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire.”

Lily shared a photograph on Instagram of a goat standing on her back mid-yoga pose and wrote “a goat on a woat”.

Her caption could imply a “greatest of all time” on a “worst of all time”.

a goat on a woat

A post shared by lily sheen (@lily_sheen) on

Beckinsale also revealed she had been given a birthday cake with her face superimposed on the body of American singer Cardi B.

Help me my kid’s amazing @lily_sheen @cakeandart #katyb

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

She and Sheen were in a relationship from from 1995 until 2003, and remain close friends.

© Press Association 2018

