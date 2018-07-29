Kate Beckinsale's unique 45th birthday celebration

The actress shared pictures of her new yoga friends on social media.

Kate Beckinsale and her family were joined by some surprising guests as they did a yoga class on her 45th birthday.

The actress, her ex-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, 19, did a yoga class with a twist which saw them joined by baby dwarf goats.

Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen are still close friends (PA).

Underworld star Beckinsale posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, writing: “Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did.

“Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire.”

Lily shared a photograph on Instagram of a goat standing on her back mid-yoga pose and wrote “a goat on a woat”.

Her caption could imply a “greatest of all time” on a “worst of all time”.

a goat on a woat A post shared by lily sheen (@lily_sheen) on Jul 27, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

Beckinsale also revealed she had been given a birthday cake with her face superimposed on the body of American singer Cardi B.

She and Sheen were in a relationship from from 1995 until 2003, and remain close friends.

