Celebrity Big Brother contracted till end of year, Channel 5 says

The situation regarding Celebrity Big Brother “remains unchanged” and there is “no update on future series beyond 2018”, Channel 5 has said following reports that the next series would be the last for the broadcaster.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that Channel 5 would not be airing the series beyond this year following a drop in ratings over the years.

According to the paper, the network will allegedly not renew its contract with the production company behind the show, Endemol Shine UK.

A Channel 5 spokesman said: “The situation remains unchanged, Big Brother is currently contracted until the end of the year, there’s no update on future series beyond 2018.”

It was recently revealed that the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother will have an Eye Of The Storm theme.

Channel 5 also unveiled a new-look neon Big Brother eye ahead of the series, which starts in August.

In a statement announcing the show’s theme, the network said: “All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm.”

Emma Willis will host the series, with Rylan Clark-Neal returning to front spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The last series of the celebrity version of the reality TV show was won by Australian drag queen Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek.

Endemol Shine UK has been contacted for comment.

