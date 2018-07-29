Danny Dyer says his Love Island star daughter Dani is a role model

The soap star said Dani has done the family proud.

Soap star Danny Dyer has praised his daughter for being a role model as he spoke of his relief that she has not had sex during her time in the Love Island villa.

The EastEnders actor also said it would be “lovely” if Dani and stationery salesman Jack Fincham walked down the aisle but added: “Who knows, let’s meet the f****** geezer first.”

Dani, 22, and Jack are the bookies’ favourites to win the ITV2 reality series and the £50,000 prize on Monday night, having been a couple since the beginning.

Dyer told the Sunday Mirror: “She has spun it on its head and she has not f***** about under the quilts once.

Danny Dyer has spoken of his pride at his daughter’s behaviour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“She is a role model for young kids. She doesn’t need to do that.”

The soap star also complimented Dani for taking his advice to be “kind at all costs”.

He and wife Joanne Mas were childhood sweethearts and Dyer proudly told the paper: “With all our faults we definitely got it right with Dani.”

The actor, known for playing hard man Mick Carter on the BBC One soap, also said he had been wrong to have doubts about Dani appearing on Love Island.

He told the paper: “I got it wrong. She was so right. What she’s done is incredible. She is real, like her dad. We can’t wait to tell her how great she is.”

Following Friday night’s episode of Love Island, viewers expressed their disappointment on social media as it emerged Dani’s parents will not enter the villa on Sunday night to meet Jack.

Jack and Dani are favourites to win Love Island (ITV)

The Dyer family are on holiday in Florida, and viewers were shown a glimpse of them speaking to Dani and Jack by video link.

The family and friends of the remaining contestants will enter the villa and get to know their partners’ parents in person.

During Thursday night’s episode, Jack asked Dani to move in with him, saying it was the “next logical step for us”.

She gleefully accepted, telling him: “Of course I will.”

The Love Island finale airs at 9pm on July 30 on ITV2.

