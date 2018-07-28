Mary Berry reveals hidden talent on stage with Rick Astley at Camp Bestival

28th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The former Great British Bake Off judge played drums for the singer.

Rick Astley and Mary Berry

Mary Berry embraced her inner rock star as she played the drums on stage during a Rick Astley performance.

Mary Berry joined Rick Astley on stage (Camp Bestival/Gaelle Beri).

The 83-year-old former Great British Bake Off judge showed off her drumming skills during Astley’s Camp Bestival gig on Friday night.

A video posted on social media shows Berry keeping the beat while Astley croons the chorus to his song Beautiful Life.

Ahead of the performance, Astley shared a photograph of himself with Berry, writing: “Looking forward to playing @CampBestival tonight… Look who I just bumped into! The wonderful Mary Berry! For those of you at #CampBestival, I’ll see you on the #CastleStage tonight at 10pm! – Rick x”.

Camp Bestival, being held at Dorset’s Lulworth Castle, is the sister, family festival to music festival Bestival, which takes place on the first weekend in August.

Last year the tables were turned when Astley was invited on stage by American rock band The Foo Fighters while they were performing at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band played Astley’s ’80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up with him on stage.

© Press Association 2018

