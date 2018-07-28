Saturdays singer Una Healy splits from rugby star Ben Foden

28th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The couple have been married for six years, but a spokeswoman for Healy confirmed they are separating.

The Saturdays’ Una Healy and rugby player Ben Foden have separated after six years of marriage.

Una Healy and Ben Foden have separated, her spokeswoman has said (Ian West/PA)

The couple married in 2012 and have two children – six-year-old daughter Aoife and three-year-old son Tadgh.

A spokeswoman for Healy said: “I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she’s in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make.”

Last week Healy, 36, shared a photograph of herself and Foden together on Instagram as she wished him a happy 33rd birthday.

On June 30 this year, former England rugby player Foden had posted a message on Instagram as the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Alongside a photograph of Healy, he wrote: “Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right – as they say ‘time flies when you’re having fun’ and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful 😘 #6yearsmarried #benuna”.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Mirror, the singer spoke openly about battling post-natal depression following the birth of their second child.

Healy rose to fame alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes as part of girl band The Saturdays.

