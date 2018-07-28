Coronation Street star confirms she is married as she shares wedding pictures

28th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Actress Bhavna Limbachia has posted wedding pictures on social media.

British Soap Awards 2018 - London

Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limbachia has confirmed she has got married as she shared wedding pictures from her big day.

The actress, who has played Rana Habeeb in the ITV soap since 2016, was reported to have said “I do” last weekend.

22 July 2018 | Mr & Mrs K ♥️

A post shared by Bhavna Limbachia (@bhavnalimbachia) on

She shared three pictures of her and her husband, who she has not named, and wrote alongside one of them: “22 July 2018 Mr & Mrs K”.

22 July 2018 | 🇲🇺♥️🇬🇧♥️🇮🇳

A post shared by Bhavna Limbachia (@bhavnalimbachia) on

She captioned another one: “Mrs K”.

🙏🏽♥️ Mrs.K ♥️🙏🏽

A post shared by Bhavna Limbachia (@bhavnalimbachia) on

Her Corrie co-stars were among the people offering their congratulations.

New mum Helen Flanagan, known for playing Rosie Webster, commented on the first picture showing Limbachia in a white wedding dress, writing: “Beautiful”.

Actress Catherine Tyldesley, who will be quitting her role as Eva Price shortly, wrote: “Stunning. Congratulations.”

Another of her co-stars, Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, wrote: “So beautiful. Congratulations darling!!!”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
BREAKING: Met Eireann issue weather WARNING for tonight

BREAKING: Met Eireann issue weather WARNING for tonight
Is sleeping with a fan on during the heatwave actually BAD for you?

Is sleeping with a fan on during the heatwave actually BAD for you?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As medicinal cannabis is set to be legalised, here are the conditions it could help

As medicinal cannabis is set to be legalised, here are the conditions it could help
Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning

Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning
Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal

Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal
Corrie star ties the knot in SECRET ceremony

Corrie star ties the knot in SECRET ceremony