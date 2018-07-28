Kanye West says he identifies with late British designer Alexander McQueen

28th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

McQueen took his own life in 2010.

Vogue Festival - London

Kanye West has said he identifies with Alexander McQueen after watching a documentary about the late British fashion designer’s life.

McQueen was one of the world’s top designers when he took his own life at the age of 40 in 2010 and West spoke about his own suicidal thoughts.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the 41-year-old rapper told fans he had seen the documentary McQueen and “connected with his journey”.

West, who has three young children with his reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian West, said: “I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life.

“To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.

“How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

West has been open with his mental health troubles in the past and speaking to the New York Times in June revealed he often considered killing himself.

His latest album, Ye, features a song titled I Thought About Killing You and West said: “Oh yeah, I’ve thought about killing myself all the time.

Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen was one of fashion’s best known designers when he took his own life in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s always an option and (expletive). Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options.”

He added: “I’m just having this epiphany now, ’cause I didn’t do it, but I did think it all the way through.

“But if I didn’t think it all the way through, then it’s actually maybe more of a chance of it happening.”

McQueen was the chief designer of French fashion giant Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 and had his own label, Alexander McQueen.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
ITV boss confirms some BIG Ant McPartlin news

ITV boss confirms some BIG Ant McPartlin news
As medicinal cannabis is set to be legalised, here are the conditions it could help

As medicinal cannabis is set to be legalised, here are the conditions it could help

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

Is sleeping with a fan on during the heatwave actually BAD for you?

Is sleeping with a fan on during the heatwave actually BAD for you?
Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal

Dublin boy died after suffering fatal reaction to McDonalds meal
Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning

Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning