New X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson 'really enjoying' auditions

New X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson has said he is “really enjoying” the audition process.

The former One Direction star has joined Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field on the judging panel of the ITV show this year, along with head judge Simon Cowell.

On Friday, he gave fans an update on the upcoming series.

He tweeted to his 33 million followers: “Really enjoying the audition process. Looking forward to getting my category now!”

After the audition process is over, each judge is given a category of performer to mentor and in the past they have been split into groups, girls, boys and the overs, which last year was anyone 28 and older.

Tomlinson, 26, added: “The support online and from the audience has been sick.”

Tomlinson rose to fame as part of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik, but the band went on hiatus in January 2016.

Louis Tomlinson is a new X Factor judge and gave fans an update on Twitter (Ian West/PA)

During a press conference to confirm his new role earlier this month, Tomlinson said his One Direction co-stars “might fight” to appear alongside him on the programme.

He said: “I have had a couple of texts from the lads, but between them they might fight for that seat at judges’ houses so it’s going to be good.”

The new trio of judges will fill the gap left by last year’s judges Louis Walsh – the show’s longest-serving panellist – Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger.

X Factor will return later this year.

