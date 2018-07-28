Will Smith and Kirsten Dunst add new YouTube Originals fare

28th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Smith will bungee jump over the Grand Canyon as part of The Jump.

Graham Norton Show - London

Will Smith, Jordan Peele, Kirsten Dunst and Robert Downey Jr are part of YouTube Original’s new show line-up.

YouTube said that in Will Smith: The Jump, the star will bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on September 25.

Get Out filmmaker Peele is the co-creator of Weird City, described by YouTube as a comedic sci-fi anthology with six episodes.

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst will star in dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Dunst stars in On Becoming A God In Central Florida, a dark comedy series about a minimum-wage worker who schemes her way into a company that ruined her family.

Downey will host and narrate a series that explores the world of artificial intelligence through the perspective of researchers and experts.

© Press Association 2018

