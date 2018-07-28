Will Smith and Kirsten Dunst add new YouTube Originals fare

Smith will bungee jump over the Grand Canyon as part of The Jump.

Will Smith, Jordan Peele, Kirsten Dunst and Robert Downey Jr are part of YouTube Original’s new show line-up.

YouTube said that in Will Smith: The Jump, the star will bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on September 25.

Get Out filmmaker Peele is the co-creator of Weird City, described by YouTube as a comedic sci-fi anthology with six episodes.

Kirsten Dunst will star in dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Dunst stars in On Becoming A God In Central Florida, a dark comedy series about a minimum-wage worker who schemes her way into a company that ruined her family.

Downey will host and narrate a series that explores the world of artificial intelligence through the perspective of researchers and experts.

