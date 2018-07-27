Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island ahead of final

Viewers also got their first glimpse of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer speaking to his daughter's partner.

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from Love Island ahead of the show’s final on Monday after they were put up for a public vote by their fellow contestants.

During Friday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show the five remaining pairs were asked to vote privately amongst themselves for the couple they thought should be next to leave the villa.

Alex George and Alexandra Cane received three votes, Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel had one and Laura Anderson and Paul Knops also got one vote.

Alexandra and Alex, Kaz and Josh, and Laura and Paul are all vulnerable! Which couple do you want to save? Head to our app to cast your vote before 10.30pm. 📱 #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2018

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer voted for Paul and Laura, and Alex and Alexandra opted for Josh and Kazimir.

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, Josh and Kazimir and Paul and Laura all voted for Alex and Alexandra, who had made friends after an acrimonious split on Thursday.

Viewers were then invited to vote in order to save one of the three vulnerable couples. The pair with the fewest votes will be dumped from the show. The result will be revealed on Sunday’s episode.

Wes and Megan and Jack and Danny did not receive any votes and are therefore set to feature in the final where the winners will take home £50,000.

The episode ended with a teaser clip for Sunday’s instalment where the contestants will also get the opportunity to meet their partners’ parents.

Fans were given a glimpse of Dani’s father, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, speaking to her and Jack via video link.

The Football Factory and Human Traffic star could be heard saying “Where is he?!” in the short clip.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

