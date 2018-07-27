Carrie Fisher footage to be used in next Star Wars film

27th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Writer director JJ Abrams will begin filming in London on Wednesday.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere - London

JJ Abrams has said he will use unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher in the next Star Wars film to give the latest trilogy a “satisfying conclusion”.

Lucasfilm and writer-director Abrams announced on Friday that footage of Fisher shot for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be used in the ninth film in the space opera’s core trilogies about the Skywalker family.

Filming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in London.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 – London
Mark Hamill will appear in the new film (Ian West/PA)

Fisher died in 2016 after she finished work on The Last Jedi.

Friday’s announcement also confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will be returning to the franchise as Lando Calrissian, a hero of the rebellion who has not been seen in the latest trilogy.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, will also appear in the film.

© Press Association 2018

