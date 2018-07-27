Katie Price reports herself to police after violating driving ban

The model claimed on social media she had gone through an 'emotional rollercoaster' and thought her ban was up.

TV personality and model Katie Price has revealed she reported herself to police after driving to a hospital appointment for her son Harvey while still being banned from the road.

In a message shared on social media Price, 40, wrote: “Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last six months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up.

“After driving to Harvey’s Hospital appointment I have now found out that I don’t get my licence back until August 8.

“With this on my conscience I called police and reported myself. I’ve come such a long way and just want an easy life now.

“I have got out of a hole and am finally happy and looking forward to being my old independent self.”

Price, formerly known under her modelling alias of Jordan, added to her followers: “Thank you all for your support. (praying hands emoji). Means so much. (heart emoji)”.

The former Loose Women contributor was fined and banned from diving for six months in February after being caught speeding last year.

The ruling was issued by Brighton Magistrates’ Court after she reportedly failed to clarify to police she was the offending driver.

