Now That's What I Call a chart topper!

Here we go again... the latest Now edition has proved popular among music lovers.

The 100th edition of the Now That’s What I Call Music! compilation has become the fastest-selling album of the year, the Official Charts Company has said.

The record has topped this week’s Official Compilation Albums Chart and its sale of 176,000 copies overtakes Drake’s Scorpion, which had been 2018’s fastest-selling artist album so far with 64,000 copies sold.

Which tracks on NOW 100 are you loving? 💕https://t.co/cUsODYtENW pic.twitter.com/fRr7JIbIko — NOW That's What I Call Music (@NOWMusic) July 22, 2018

The only Now compilation to have missed the number one position on the charts is Now 4, which was released in 1984.

It came second on the charts behind The Hits Album compilation.

According to the Official Charts Company, Now 44, released in 1999, is the most successful of the series, having sold 1.65 million copies.

The 100th edition was released on July 20 and includes tracks from newer artists such as Years & Years and Ariana Grande, as well as more established acts such as UB40, who featured on the very first Now release in 1983.

Co-managing director of Now music Peter Duckworth, said the sales and streaming success shows “that even after 35 years Now is as popular [and trusted] as ever.”

Now music’s other co-managing director, Steve Pritchard, added: “We are really pleased with the amazing response to this landmark release.

“It is great to see our key retailers doing so well with the CDs across the board, as well as decent download sales…. and in the background what a great streaming response to the celebration this week”.

Elsewhere on the charts, film soundtracks have this week dominated the top two positions on the official album charts for the first time in four decades.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack has claimed this week’s top position on the Official Albums Charts, with The Greatest Showman soundtrack in second position.

Christine Baranski, Judy Craymer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James have sung in the new film (PA)

The sountrack to the Mamma Mia! sequel is comprised of hits from Swedish pop group Abba and features the singing talents of Cher, Meryl Streep, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried.

Abba fans have shown their thanks for the music as the soundtrack to the first Mamma Mia! film has moved from eighth to fifth place on this week’s album chart.

This marks the first time since February 1969 that three collections of film songs have featured in the top five chart positions, the Official Charts company said.

Mamma Mia! prodcuer Judy Craymer has praised the vocal talents of the cast (PA).

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again producer Judy Craymer told Officialcharts.com: “It is fantastic news that the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has gone to Number 1.

“It’s the celebration of our wonderful cast featuring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep – and of course Cher, singing Fernando.”

Drake’s Scorpion is in third position on the albums chart, with George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s ranked in fourth position.

On the singles chart, Drake’s In My Feelings claims the top position for the second week in a row.

