British actor Ed Westwick will not be prosecuted over sexual assault claims

27th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced the decision on Friday.

Ed Westwick allegations

British actor Ed Westwick will not be prosecuted over allegations of sexual assault, the Los Angeles District Attorney has said.

Three women had reported Westwick, 31, had attacked them during 2014.

The first two alleged victims had identified witnesses but, according to prosecutors, the witnesses were “not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt”.

British actor Ed Westwick will not be prosecuted over sexual assault claims, authorities have said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The prosecution would not go ahead due to “insufficient evidence”, investigators said.

A third alleged victim could not be contacted by prosecutors and that case would not go ahead due to the “unavailability” of the accuser.

Other women had alleged unwanted touching against the actor, prosecutors said, but those were outside the statute of limitations.

© Press Association 2018

