Shareholders approve Disney's £54bn acquisition of Fox entertainment

27th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The deal would help Disney compete with new technology players like Amazon and Netflix.

Comcast Fox

Disney’s 71.3 billion dollar (£54 billion) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal.

The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era.

The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate.

James McAvoy
The move would bring the X-Men franchise under the same umbrella as the Avengers (Ian West/PA)

It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week to focus on an attempted buyout of Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix.

The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

