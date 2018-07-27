Russell Kane: I've had counselling sessions for internet addiction

27th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian said he is not in control of how he uses his phone.

The 8th Annual Asian Awards 2018 - London

Russell Kane has said he is having counselling for internet addiction.

The comedian said he is no longer in control of how he uses his phone so has sought help.

Speaking on his Joe.co.uk podcast, Boys Don’t Cry with Russell Kane, he said: “I’ll throw something out there. I’ve had six counselling sessions for internet addiction. Six, because it’s affecting my life.

“I haven’t shared this publicly, in fact I don’t think my mum even knows this.

“I was getting in, say from a gig, going back on a Sunday morning, and all my family’s arrived to a barbecue and I’ll go and get changed.

“But I wasn’t just going up there to get changed, I was going up there because I wanted to refresh my socials and have a few minutes on the phone.

“That is like someone going to the bathroom to do coke.

“I am no longer in control of how I’m using that machine.”

Kane, 42, is due to perform at Leopallooza in Bude, Cornwall, on Friday and will appear on Love Island: Aftersun in Majorca on Sunday.

Corrie star ties the knot in SECRET ceremony

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

Dame Joan Collins fronts Kurt Geiger fashion campaign at 85

Sir Tom Jones confirms return to performing after illness

Industrial Leather

ITV boss confirms some BIG Ant McPartlin news

