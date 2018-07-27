Jessica Raine to star in The Missing spin-off Baptiste

The show will see the return of Tcheky Karyo as the investigator.

Call The Midwife star Jessica Raine has joined the cast of The Missing spin-off Baptiste, it has been announced.

Filming has started on the drama, which sees the return of Tcheky Karyo as the investigator Julien Baptiste.

Raine will play the role of Genevieve in the BBC drama, alongside Tom Hollander, who will play Edward.

The new series will begin with Baptiste and his wife on a visit to Amsterdam, when the chief of police – who also happens to be an old girlfriend – seeks out his help due to his renowned and methodical crime-solving skills and draws the investigator into a case that delves into the underworld of the city.

Filming will take place in Antwerp, Ghent, Amsterdam and Deal in Kent and the cast also includes God’s Own Country star Alec Secareanu, Downton Abbey’s Clare Calbraith, Taboo’s Nicholas Woodeson, Anastasia Hille, who previously appeared in The Missing, and Silent Witness actress Talisa Garcia.

The drama will be penned by the creators of The Missing, Harry and Jack Williams, who said: “We are so pleased to welcome Jessica Raine to our brilliant cast.

“Her talent and commitment are perfect for Genevieve and we’re really excited to see what she does with the character.”

© Press Association 2018