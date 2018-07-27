Ben Shephard jokes he feels like 'Goldmember' as he dons tiny shorts on GMB

The heatwave is prompting some unusual fashion choices for some TV stars.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard left viewers choking on their breakfasts as he sported super-tight gold shorts live on air.

He and his co-hosts had been discussing whether it was acceptable for men to wear shorts to work in the heatwave and, for fun, viewers had voted in a poll that declared Shephard would have to wear the gold pair on the programme.

Shephard wore the hot-pants while speaking to some of the Love Island stars in the studio, along with his shirt, tie, jacket and West Ham socks, pulled up over his ankles.

The people have voted. Ben is wearing the GOLD shorts! Can anyone else tell it's Friday in the studio? pic.twitter.com/viyZ5UETRc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 27, 2018

He even opted to twerk towards the camera to show off the minuscule metallic garment.

Shephard cheekily declared “I feel like Goldmember”, referring to the Austin Powers villain, as co-host Kate Garraway and the reality TV stars fell about in fits of giggles.

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins shared a snap on Twitter of Shephard with his leg up on the chair while reading his notes.

She joked: “So the overwhelming majority of you this morning voted for @benshephard to wear these on @GMB… good work everyone!”

So the overwhelming majority of you this morning voted for @benshephard to wear these on @GMB… good work everyone! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iVsanxBQtc — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) July 27, 2018

Fans were highly amused by Shephard’s unlikely fashion show, with many commenting on his legs, and others saying they are glad he wore the shorts rather than GMB presenter Piers Morgan.

@GMB As if it wasn’t hot enough doing my ironing, seeing @benshephard in those gold shorts has sent my core temperature soaring 😂 — Barbara Cansell (@BarbaraCansell) July 27, 2018

@GMB GMB @benshephard Ben great legs I must say 😁🤗😘 — julie groves (@juliegroves49) July 27, 2018

not what i wanted to see with my sausage sandwich breakfast…still sooner sooner see that than piers morgan — john alban (@albanvine) July 27, 2018

Those legs 😍 — James B198 (@jamieb198) July 27, 2018

I don't care what happens today now I've seen you in those shorts 😚😚😚😚xx — Shirley (@shirleymillr63) July 27, 2018

As if it isn’t hot enough @benshephard goes and does this 😍! Well done Ben, think the shorts need to be your new work uniform…Tipping Point, Ninja Warriors…The gold shorts need to stay 😂 https://t.co/PLJVq8W8Sg — scott owen (@scottyO_6) July 27, 2018

What a start to a Friday seeing @benshephard in gold hot pants! – @kategarraway is just loving it! @GMB 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GOHCj9meOM — Lewis Reed (@LewisReed1) July 27, 2018

Shephard’s co-star, Richard Arnold, was also seen wearing skimpy shorts during the morning’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers.

