Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'engaged after two months of dating'

The couple are believed to have met each others' families very recently.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged after being an item for around two months, it has been reported.

The Indian actress and the American pop star are believed to have been dating since May and, according to American celebrity site People, they became engaged last week in London as Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday.

Jonas, 25, is said to have closed down a Tiffany & Co jewellery store in New York to buy the former Miss World winner a ring.

A source told People: “They are so happy.”

Priyanka Chopra is reported to be engaged (Ian West/PA)

Another source close to Jonas was quoted as saying the former Jonas Brothers star is “very, very happy”.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Indian film director Ali Abbas Zafar also dropped a hint at the couple’s next step, as he tweeted about the reports that Chopra had pulled out of appearing in his film Bharat.

He wrote: “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her…

“Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

The pair attended the Met Gala together in 2017, and are said to have stayed in touch after becoming close last year.

Quantico star Chopra, who was one of the guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, was then reported to have grown closer to Jonas in recent months after they started dating and met each others’ families.

Representatives for Chopra and Jonas have been contacted for comment.

