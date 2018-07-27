RSPB to rename popular bird hide if nature-lover Jack wins Love Island with Dani

The popular couple are the favourites to win the show and, if they do, a bird shelter will be renamed in their honour.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has revealed it is backing Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to win Love Island – because of Jack’s fondness for birds.

The charity has also said it will temporarily rename its Island Mere bird hide, at the RSPB Minsmere nature reserve in Suffolk, as Love Island Mere Hideaway if the couple – known as Jani – win the programme in Monday’s finale.

Jack has warmed the hearts of viewers with his penchant for bird-watching while in the dating programme’s villa.

In a recent episode, he became overwhelmed with joy while watching swifts swooping down to catch flies by the pool, and enthusiastically shared his knowledge of birds with partner Dani and fellow contestant Alex George.

He said: “I could do this for hours, it’s amazing. This is a little nature haven – I love nature.”

Using plenty of bird and Love Island puns, Jeff Knott, RSPB regional director, said: “Jani have the full, loyal support of the RSPB – we’ve put all our eggs in one basket and we’re willing them to win.

“It’s been great to watch Jack and Dani find love so swiftly, but even better to see Jack get excited by the wildlife around the villa, enthusing Dani and the other contestants about how brilliant nature is.

“We know Love Island has taken the nation by storm and we hope Jack’s passion has inspired more people to love the wonderful wildlife all around us.”

Jack and Dani are favourites to win Love Island (ITV)

He added: “We’d be buzzin’ to host them on a visit to one of our reserves around the UK – we have more than 200.

“Whilst Jack and Dani might not yet be fully-fledged members of the DBS (Do Bits Society), we’d love to join them up as members of the RSPB. Unfortunately we don’t have any rainbow fish, but we do have some chirpsing birds, and some dramastic, vibey scenery.

“In fact, Jack’s done such a good job at inspiring others, there could be a job in it for him!”

Jack and Dani, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, are currently the bookies’ favourites to win the series.

Coral has the couple at 1/7, while William Hill has put them at 1/8, with more than 50% of all bets placed on them being named as champions.

