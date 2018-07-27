Strictly's Bruno Tonioli shares topless BBQ breakfast picture

27th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The judge from the popular BBC One dancing series also reminded people to wear sun screen.

Strictly Come Dancing Photocall - London

Flamboyant Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has shared a picture of himself topless as he cooked breakfast on the barbecue.

The 62-year-old also commented on the current heatwave in his Instagram post.

Alongside the photograph he wrote: “IT’S FRIDAY! I don’t want to moan about the sun however when it’s out I can only do one thing and that’s sit in the garden with a nice glass of rose… up early and cooking up breakfast on my BBQ what’s your plans over the weekend? (don’t forget your sun screen) xxxx”.

The judges and celebrity contestants for this year’s Strictly have yet to be revealed.

In May the BBC announced the names of the three new professional dancers who will be joining the line-up.

They are Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, South African Latin champion Johannes Radebe and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk.

Strictly Come Dancing
The three new professional dancers joining Strictly Come Dancing – Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima (BBC)

Brendan Cole will not return for the new series and neither will Chloe Hewitt, who joined in 2016.

The show’s executive producer, Louise Rainbow, also revealed that this year’s total of 18 dancers is the biggest line-up ever of professionals on Strictly.

The series return date has yet to be announced.

© Press Association 2018

