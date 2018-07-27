Mandy Moore wows on the red carpet for her new film The Darkest Minds

Mandy Moore wowed fans as she showed off a summery look on the red carpet for her latest film.

The This Is Us actress stars as a doctor in the upcoming dystopian superhero movie The Darkest Minds, in which she leads the fight against an authoritarian government.

Mandy Moore wowed fans at the premiere of her latest film The Darkest Minds in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Moore, 34, wore a dazzling white dress embroidered with sunflowers coupled with a simple pair of black heels for the premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The summer look was finished off with a small black bag. She was joined at the Hollywood screening of The Darkest Minds by her co-star Amandla Stenberg.

Amandla Stenberg wore a gold outfit on the red carpet for her new film The Darkest Minds (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Stenberg, 19, wore a two-piece gold outfit with matching shoes.

Moore began her career as a singer-songwriter and found fame with her debut single Candy in 1999.

Mandy Moore starred in Disney’s Tangled and was pictured at the London premiere in 2011 (Ian West/PA)

Her maiden album, So Real, was released later that year and was certified platinum.

Moore began her acting career in 2001 when she featured in Dr Dolittle 2 before appearing as Lana Thomas in The Princess Diaries in the same year.

Mandy Moore poses with her Award for ‘Best Breakthrough Female Performance’ back stage at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles (Anthony Harvey/PA)

In 2010, she voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated comedy Tangled. Since 2016, Moore has appeared in the NBC drama This Is Us, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

On Tuesday, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed she knows how the show will end.

© Press Association 2018