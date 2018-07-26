Director Elizabeth Banks to play Bosley in Charlie's Angels reboot

She joins Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the cast

Elizabeth Banks will play Bosley in the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, it has been confirmed.

The Hunger Games actress will also direct the film, which will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the crime-fighting trio.

It was previously announced that Twilight star Stewart would anchor the films, and it has now been confirmed that Scott, who will soon appear as Jasmine in the upcoming Aladdin remake, will also appear, alongside British actress Balinska, the daughter of TV chef Lorraine Pascale.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the Seventies.

“This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

I’m directing a new @CharliesAngels movie 💥💥💥 and I need your help before I can tell you more. Watch this video to find out how to give the Angels a warm welcome on your Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/nYoTXbR9DJ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 23, 2018

The 1970s TV series starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, and after the departure of Fawcett and Jackson came the additions of Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack, and Tanya Roberts.

The 2000 film and its 2003 sequel starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, with Bill Murray as Bosley, the face of the enigmatic owner of the detective agency.

The film will be released in 2019.

© Press Association 2018