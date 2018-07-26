Love Island viewers think Alexandra is too good for Alex after car date

He was more interested in the Ferrari than her.

Love Island viewers have turned on Alex George after he appeared to show little interest in Alexandra Cane on their final date.

The duo were treated to a ride in a red Ferrari for their last outing on the ITV2 dating show.

When mum says she's ordering a takeaway for dinner. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gKSnBdVzmS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2018

However, doctor Alex – who is a self-professed car enthusiast – only seemed interested in the sports car, even after Alexandra asked if he would be more open to a relationship with her on the outside.

She was left alarmed when he replied: “I hope so.”

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Alex so isn’t into any of this bar the car… it’s unfair he’s just leading Alexandra on! ”

Alex so isn’t into any of this bar the car…. it’s unfair he’s just leading Alexandra on! #loveisland — Jay (@sunshinejay_x) July 26, 2018

Another said: “Alexandra babe, he is not interested in you! You deserve sooo much better!!” while another wrote: “Alex doesn’t deserve Alexandra one bit.”

Alexandra babe, he is not interested in you! You deserve sooo much better!! #LoveIsland — Sophie Leech (@sophie99226) July 26, 2018

Alex doesn’t deserve Alexandra one bit #LoveIsland — Jessica Rose 🌸 (@whatjessrwrites) July 26, 2018

Another viewer said: “Alexandra is far too good for Alex:( she’s a solid 10/10 and I hope someone appreciates that one day.”

Alexandra is far too good for Alex:( she’s a solid 10/10 and I hope someone appreciates that one day ? #LoveIsland — jordanna🕺🏼 (@jordannajade) July 26, 2018

Make-up artist Alexandra asked Alex if he would choose the car or the date, with the doctor replying: “Can’t I have both? ”

One fan said: “Think Alex cares more about the sports car than he does Alexandra.”

Think Alex cares more about the sports car than he does Alexandra. #LoveIsland — M/T (@megamouth_88) July 26, 2018

Another said: “Alexandra is so cute wishing for the date to be what Alex would love! What a shame it seems like a waste on him.”

Alexandra is so cute wishing for the date to be what Alex would love! What a shame it seems like a waste on him #loveisland 🙃 — Lou Lou (@LouLou8701) July 26, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018