In Pictures: Get back! Paul McCartney rocks the Cavern Club once more

In Pictures: Get back! Paul McCartney rocks the Cavern Club once more26th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The Liverpool legend played a free gig at the club credited with giving the Beatles their start.
It may have been about 57 years since Sir Paul McCartney first played the Cavern Club, but Liverpool’s love for the former Beatle has not dimmed a bit.
When the music legend announced he would be playing a free concert at the club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles, fans queued to get one of the limited spots in the audience.
© Press Association 2018