In Pictures: Get back! Paul McCartney rocks the Cavern Club once more

26th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Liverpool legend played a free gig at the club credited with giving the Beatles their start.

Paul McCartney performs at the Cavern Club

It may have been about 57 years since Sir Paul McCartney first played the Cavern Club, but Liverpool’s love for the former Beatle has not dimmed a bit.

When the music legend announced he would be playing a free concert at the club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles, fans queued to get one of the limited spots in the audience.

Paul McCartney performs at the Cavern Club
Sir Paul McCartney performing a free gig at the Cavern Club in Liverpool (Sam Rock/MPL/PA)
Paul McCartney performs at the Cavern Club
Sir Paul played old favourites as well as songs from his new album (Sonny McCartney/MPL/PA)
Paul McCartney performs at the Cavern Club
At one stage he paused mid-song to ask fans to stop taking photos as it was putting him off (Sonny McCartney/MPL/PA)
A Beatles fan with a free ticket
Fans were offered the chance of free tickets (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans queuing outside the Echo Arena
They had to queue at the Echo Arena box office for the chance of a spot in the audience (Peter Byrne/PA)
An advertising sign outside the club
It was the first time since 1999 Sir Paul has returned to the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
before an exclusive Sir Paul McCartney gig.
About 270 people were able to attend (Peter Byrne/PA)

