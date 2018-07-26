In Pictures: Get back! Paul McCartney rocks the Cavern Club once more

The Liverpool legend played a free gig at the club credited with giving the Beatles their start.

It may have been about 57 years since Sir Paul McCartney first played the Cavern Club, but Liverpool’s love for the former Beatle has not dimmed a bit.

When the music legend announced he would be playing a free concert at the club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles, fans queued to get one of the limited spots in the audience.

Sir Paul McCartney performing a free gig at the Cavern Club in Liverpool (Sam Rock/MPL/PA)

Sir Paul played old favourites as well as songs from his new album (Sonny McCartney/MPL/PA)

It was fabulous and brought back loads of beautiful memories and reminded me of where we started @cavernliverpool #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation pic.twitter.com/9kUFNCWU6Y — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 26, 2018

At one stage he paused mid-song to ask fans to stop taking photos as it was putting him off (Sonny McCartney/MPL/PA)

Fans were offered the chance of free tickets (Peter Byrne/PA)

They had to queue at the Echo Arena box office for the chance of a spot in the audience (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was the first time since 1999 Sir Paul has returned to the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

About 270 people were able to attend (Peter Byrne/PA)

What an eventful day! pic.twitter.com/FXVuWGfqmI — Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) July 26, 2018

