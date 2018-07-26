Sir Mick Jagger thanks fans for birthday wishes as he turns 75 with new hat

26th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Rolling Stones rocker celebrated the milestone with a holiday.

Rolling Stones gig

Sir Mick Jagger has shared his appreciation for the good wishes he has received from fans as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

The Rolling Stones frontman said he is celebrating the milestone with a holiday and a new piece of headgear.

He shared a photograph of himself in an exotic location on Twitter, writing: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, I’m enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat!”

The band already wished him a happy birthday on their official Twitter account, urging him to “Keep on rockin'”

In 2016, aged 73, Sir Mick became a father again as he and his former partner Melanie Hamrick welcomed a baby boy.

Happy birthday dear Charlie love MJ

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on

Sir Mick, who is a great-grandfather, has eight children in total – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas – from previous relationships – and then the youngest, whose name is believed to be Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

His bandmate Ronnie Wood also wished him a happy birthday, sharing a photograph taken of the pair from behind, in which they have their arms around each other.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday my friend.”

In May the band brought their No Filter tour to the UK, performing in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as Dublin in Ireland.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holiday CHAOS ahead as Ryanair pilots plan ANOTHER strike

Holiday CHAOS ahead as Ryanair pilots plan ANOTHER strike
What's going on with Ryanair? EVERYTHING you need to know about the strikes, cuts and compensation

What's going on with Ryanair? EVERYTHING you need to know about the strikes, cuts and compensation
ITV boss confirms some BIG Ant McPartlin news

ITV boss confirms some BIG Ant McPartlin news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend
Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning

Ciara Doherty announced some VERY exciting news on Ireland AM this morning
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Corrie star ties the knot in SECRET ceremony

Corrie star ties the knot in SECRET ceremony