Channing who? Jenna Dewan strips off for magazine cover shoot

The actress posed nude for the Naked Truth issue of Women's Health.

Jenna Dewan has shown her ex-husband Channing Tatum what he is missing in a jaw-dropping magazine cover shoot.

The Step Up star bared all for the Naked Truth issue of Women’s Health, after splitting with the Magic Mike actor in April following nine years of marriage.

The couple are parents to five-year-old daughter Everly.

The actress shared a picture of the cover on Instagram, writing: “Thank you @WomensHealthMag for my most, shall I say, freeing shoot yet…?!!

“And thank you for promoting confidence… bare, stripped down, just as you are.”

Speaking to the magazine, she says: “I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to little clothing. You lose a sense of modesty.”

Discussing the end of her marriage, she said: “I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

“It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it.”

She added: “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself – my needs and wants as a woman.

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks.”

Dewan said she has also dealt with the downside of fame as she faced criticism for posting a photograph of herself in lingerie on Instagram.

She said: “Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that.

“I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.

“I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say ‘curvy’, I mean ‘muscular’. In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing reps because I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter.

“Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good.'”

© Press Association 2018