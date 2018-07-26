Love Island's Dani Dyer: My dad Danny will love meeting Jack

Dani Dyer has said her soap star father will love meeting her Love Island beau Jack Fincham.

As the final of the ITV2 reality series approaches, the couple discuss their future outside of the villa.

In scenes that will air on Thursday’s episode, the couple are woken up early in the morning for a hot air ballooning date.

Jack and Dani enjoy a hot air balloon ride (ITV)

As they admire the views, Jack tells Dani: “I’m genuinely looking forward to the stuff we’re going to be doing when we’re back home.

“Do you know what I mean? Obviously you’ll meet my mum. You’ll actually meet my mum, she’s going to be so excited.”

Dani replies: “Usually a boy’s scared to meet the dad. I’d be scared to meet my mum, Jack. She’s hard.

“Honestly my family are going to love meeting you, I promise you.”

The format of the show usually involves the families of contestants visiting the villa in the final week.

As the couple enjoy a picnic on the grass after the ride, they discuss the challenges they will face after the show.

Jack tells her: “I think one of them’s just going to be being away from each other. I can ring you.”

But they realise an immediate stumbling block when Dani points out he does not have her number.

The stationery salesman also works up the courage to ask his girlfriend a big question, saying: “I’ve got something I want to ask you. I just think this would be amazing. Obviously it’s the next logical step for us.”

The couple embrace on their date (ITV)

Fans will have to wait until the episode airs before they learn what his question is but when they return from the villa, Jack tells the boys: “It was unbelievable. It was so sick. It was nice thinking about future stuff, rather than what’s happening right now.

“For me I was just sort of thinking about what the next step would be for us.”

Discussing what he asked Dani, he says: “I’m at that stage in my life now where I want to do that now.”

Things go less smoothly for doctor Alex George and make-up artist Alexandra Cane when they go out on their date in a red Ferrari.

Alex and Alexandra (ITV)

While Alexandra is delighted by the progress she thinks they are making in their relationship, Alex continues to have doubts about their future.

She tells him: “I’m really looking forward to meeting your friends, your family, and just kind of seeing how our lives will merge together.

“I think that’s really exciting. I definitely feel like we just need to go outside and have some fun and just be ourselves. I’m so excited to get on the outside with you.”

However, Alex later tells Jack: “We just don’t seem to… it doesn’t seem to feel right. I don’t have the right feelings that I should be.

“The thing is she wants to move at quite a quick pace. She wants lots of affection, and she wants things to move quite quickly. I just can’t match that. I feel like things just aren’t quite right with us.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

