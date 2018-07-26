Manchester United footballer shares photos with Julia Roberts and Gary Oldman

Alexis Sanchez described the actors as 'cinema legends'.

Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Gary Oldman have posed for pictures with Manchester United footballer Alexis Sanchez following a preseason friendly in California.

After the Red Devils’ triumph over Italian side AC Milan on penalties at the StubHub Center the Chile international shared images of himself with the famous fans in the tunnel.

In a caption alongside the Instagram images Sanchez wrote: “Cinema legends.”

Both snaps were later shared on the official Manchester United Twitter profile.

Oldman, who won the Academy Award for best actor earlier this year, was seen wearing the team’s new blue third kit with his arm around Sanchez.

A smiling Roberts, herself an Oscar winner for her performance in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, was pictured holding what appeared to be United’s new red home kit as she rested her head on Sanchez’s shoulder.

Oldman previously posed in a Manchester United shirt holding his Oscar aloft in a picture that was shared on the club’s Instagram page.

The Dark Knight star was seen wearing England World Cup star Marcus Rashford’s name and number on his back.

Despite hailing from London, Oldman last year told MUTV (the team’s official TV channel) he had followed the northern side since their triumph in the European Cup final against Portuguese side Benfica in 1968.

In 2011 the actor also revealed his father had played a couple of games for south-east London side Millwall.

Oldman played the leader of a football hooligan gang in 1989 TV drama film The Firm, in which EastEnders star Steve McFadden made his acting debut.

Roberts is also a United supporter and has been previously photographed in the stands and on the pitch at Old Trafford with her children Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus.

