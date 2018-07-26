Bake Off celebrates 30th global sale - in Chile

The smash-hit baking show really is reaching the four corners of the globe.

The Great British Bake Off continues to spread its sugar-laden influence around the world as it has just sold its 30th international format.

According to BBC Studios, which distributes the show, a deal for the Love Production-owned format of the popular baking show has been signed with Turner Latin America to broadcast it in Chile.

Called Bake Off Chile, El Gran Pastelero – which translates as Bake Off Chile, The Great Baker – it is the second Spanish-language adaption of the show, following the series hitting the airwaves in Argentina earlier this year.

The Chilean version will be broadcast on Turner’s free-to-air channel in the country, Chilevision, and will see 18 aspiring bakers of all ages coming together in a bid to win the series.

Other recent sales of the format include The Great Kiwi Bake Off, which debuted in New Zealand in April, and Bake Off Greece, which was acquired by the country’s Alpha TV in June.

Bake Off also airs in countries including Thailand, Australia, France, Poland and South Africa.

Sumi Connock, creative director of formats for BBC Studios, which secured the sale, said: “This 30th format deal really is a testament to the strength of Bake Off worldwide – it’s a heart-warming, feel good format that really resonates with the audience and grows year on year, making it one of the most popular international shows on TV.”

David Hanono, senior vice-president of sales and digital, BBC Studios Latin America/US Hispanic, added: “Following the ratings success of Bake Off Argentina, El Gran Pastelero, which concluded its season with a phenomenal 70.3% audience share, we are partnering again with Turner Latin America to develop the second Spanish-language edition of this popular reality show, now in Chile.”

The original version of the show, The Great British Bake Off, first aired on BBC Two in 2010, before being bumped up to BBC One in 2014.

It was then sold by Love Productions to Channel 4 in 2016, debuting on the channel in 2017 with original judge Paul Hollywood, new judge Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

© Press Association 2018