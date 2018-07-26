Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham head up documentary awards shortlist

BBC productions have received the most nominations this year.

Nature broadcasters Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham lead the field for the 46th Grierson Awards shortlist with seven nominations between them, it has been announced.

Packham, 57, has received a record four nods for this year’s awards, which recognise innovation and excellence in documentary film making.

Two factuals fronted by the Springwatch presenter have been nominated in the science category, Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me and The Real T-Rex With Chris Packham.

Some headlines from today's Shortlist anno. No3: 2018 is a bumper year which saw an 13% increase in entries, so competition to make the shortlist was especially tough. Congratulations to everyone who made it! Full details here: https://t.co/JzzOt5J1nb — The Grierson Trust (@griersontrust) July 26, 2018

He also features in the best domestic category and is up for the best presenter award.

For the latter award he is up against rapper Professor Green, actress Joanna Lumley and BBC presenters Anita Rani and Stacey Dooley.

Sir David’s three nominations come in the science category, for Attenborough’s Wonder Of Eggs, and in Natural History for Attenborough And The Empire Of The Ants and Blue Planet II.

The Great British Bake Off will do battle with SAS: Who Dares Wins for best constructed documentary series.

Other titles up for grabs at the event include best cinema documentary and best student documentary.

Three documentaries fronted by Sir David Attenborough have been nominated (Danny Lawson/PA)

The awards’ organisers The Grierson Trust confirmed there had been a 13% increase in the number of entries for this year’s event.

The BBC has 45 entries in the running, Channel 4 follows with 21 and Netflix has seven in the mix.

ITV, Channel 5, NatGeo and Field of Vision each have two films apiece with Sky Arts making a solo appearance for the Sky channels.

Chair of The Grierson Trust Lorraine Heggessey commented: “In this era of fake news it’s more important than ever that we showcase those who work tirelessly and in often dangerous conditions to bring the truth to the screen.”

Production company All3Media is sponsoring this year’s event.

Its chief executive Jane Turton said: “The shortlist is exciting and showcases the great wealth of talent and creativity within the UK Factual industry.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 5.

