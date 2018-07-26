In Pictures: Sir Mick Jagger at 75 - his best moments

26th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The charismatic singer is celebrating the milestone birthday.

Rolling Stones gig

Sir Mick Jagger is celebrating a major jubilee as he turns 75.

The Rolling Stones frontman, full name Michael Philip Jagger, recently shared his joy with fans on social media as the band played their first London show in five years.

In May they performed at the London Stadium as part of their No Filter European tour where they treated fans to a set list that included hits like Under My Thumb and It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).

In 2016, aged 73, Sir Mick became a father again as he and his former partner Melanie Hamrick, welcomed a baby boy.

Happy birthday dear Charlie love MJ

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on

Sir Mick, who is a great-grandfather, has eight children in total – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas – from previous relationships – and then the youngest, whose name is believed to be Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

Here’s a look back at Sir Mick through the years:

Rolling Stones gig
Sir Mick shows he still has the moves during a gig at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones Exhibition Opening Night Gala – London
Here he is with the  rest of the gang – Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards – at the opening night gala for Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones exhibition in 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards – London
Sir Mick dated fashion designer and stylist L’Wren Scott for 13 years. She was found dead in her New York apartment in 2014 (PA)
63rd Cannes Film Festival – Stones in Exile Photocall
Sir Mick at a photocall at Cannes Film Festival in 2010, ahead of the screening of Stones In Exile, the story of the making of 1972 album Exile On Main Street (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger at Buckingham Palace
Sir Mick in 2003 with his then 92-year-old father Joe, and daughters Karis and Elizabeth, with the the knighthood he received for services to popular music, during a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace by the Prince of Wales (PA)
London Prince of Wales party Mick & Jerry
Sir Mick and Jerry Hall arriving at a glitzy dinner party thrown by the Prince of Wales in 2001 (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Music – Rock Bands – The Rolling Stones – Earl’s Court, London
A picture from May 1976 during the band’s first London concert in three year (PA)
Crime – Marlborough Street Court – Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull – London
Jagger and actress Marianne Faithfull on their way to Marlborough Street Court in 1969 (PA)
MICK AND BIANCA JAGGER : 1970
Leaving Heathrow in 1970 for a two-week holiday in Nassau, Bahamas, with Bianca Pereze Morena de Macias, who he later married (PA)
The Rolling Stones – Hyde Park, London
Jagger, second left, at a 1969 photocall for new Stones guitarist Mick Taylor (in the white jacket) (PA)

© Press Association 2018

