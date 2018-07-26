Sir Tom Jones confirms return to performing after illness

26th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singing superstar is well enough to return to his day job.

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones will return to the stage on Friday after cancelling five performances due to illness.

The Welsh singer-songwriter had been recovering from a bacterial infection, but is “feeling much better” and is able to continue his tour.

A statement posted on his official Twitter said: “We are pleased to report Sir Tom Jones’ tour will recommence at York Racecourse on Friday 27th July.

“Sir Tom is feeling much better and under doctors’ advice is ready to resume performing.

“Sir Tom would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their understanding and to those who have sent their supportive and uplifting messages over the past week.

“He is looking forward to continuing his summer tour, being back on stage and performing for his audience.”

The 78-year-old had previously apologised to fans after he was forced to pull out of five performances while recuperating from his illness, during which he had been in hospital.

He was unable to perform at three concerts in the UK and one in Germany last week, and at Finnish rock music festival Down By The Laituri on Wednesday.

Sir Tom had said he was “extremely sorry and disappointed” at being unable to take to the stage.

He said it was the worst feeling “having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved” in the concerts.

© Press Association 2018

