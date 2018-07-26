In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Pirelli's 2019 calendar

Model Gigi Hadid and ballet dancer Misty Copeland are among the models featuring in next year's calendar.

Italian tyre maker Pirelli has revealed behind-the-scenes images from its 2019 calendar photoshoot.

Model Gigi Hadid, dancer Misty Copeland, actress and model Laetitia Casta and actress Julia Garner are the stars of next year’s edition.

They were photographed by Scotland’s Albert Watson.

Pirelli said the models are “playing a movie character role who are each on the road to achieving or have achieved their goals in life”.

Dancer Sergei Polunin behind the scenes during the making of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Designer Alexander Wang with model Gigi Hadid during the making of the calendar (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

French actress and supermodel Laetitia Casta (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Casta with ballet dancer Sergei Polunin (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Scottish photographer Albert Watson with model Gigi Hadid during the shoot (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Watson instructs dancer Misty Copeland behind the scenes (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Ozark actress Julia Garner also features (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Garner during the making of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

Ballet dancers Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III (Pirelli/Albert Watson/PA)

