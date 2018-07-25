Coronation Street fans delighted as Rula Lenska returns as Claudia Colby

Claudia and old friend Audrey Roberts are set to lock horns once more.

Viewers of ITV soap Coronation Street have expressed their delight at the onscreen return of character Claudia Colby, played by actress Rula Lenska.

During Wednesday’s episode Lenska, 70, reprised the role of Claudia for the first time in seven years when she appeared in old friend Audrey Roberts’ (Sue Nicholls) salon.

Audrey seemed surprised when Claudia arrived in the reception of Audrey’s and greeted her by saying “hello, Aud”.

As Claudia Colby returns to reignite her feud with best 'Frenemy' Audrey, let's take a brief look back at her previous visits to the cobbles.#Corrie pic.twitter.com/vM9Zuff8bu — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) July 25, 2018

The two characters, who are often at loggerheads, are sent to clash once again with Claudia poised to poach some of Audrey’s staff to work in her own rival salon.

Claudia propositioned one of Audrey’s former employees Maria Connor to run a franchise of one of her success line of parlours.

Maria appeared to have accepted Claudia’s offer telling Audrey it “could be happening”.

Many fans of the show took to social media to welcome Claudia back to Weatherfield. One fan wrote: “Can’t wait to see more from Audrey and Claudia.”

Another wrote: “Claudia is back! Yassss. Rula Lenska is fabulous.”

Claudia is back! Yassss. Rula Lenska is fabulous. #corrie — Lewis Pringle (@lewispringle) July 25, 2018

Ahead of her return Lenska told ITV’s Lorraine that Claudia and Audrey’s friendship is vital to the programme, particularly for older viewers of the soap.

Lenska also added that the part was “gold dust” for her as there was a lack of roles available for older actors.

She said: “We need more female writers writing better parts for older ladies, or ladies across the board.

“There are many, many more parts for men than there are for women, both in classical theatre and on television.

“For me, this is gold dust.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018