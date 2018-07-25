Deadwood movie revival given green light by HBO

The US Western TV series ended in 2006.

A long-anticipated feature length film based on US drama series Deadwood has reportedly been given the go-ahead by HBO.

The network’s programming chief Casey Bloys was quoted by trade magazine Variety that production on the film is scheduled to start in October.

He added that the finished film could potentially air in spring next year but that date was “not set in stone”.

Timothy Olyphant starred as Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood. (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills Bloys said: “We worked very hard to get this together.

“It has been a logistics nightmare to get all the cast members together, but we are there. It is greenlit.”

Deadwood was set in a 19th century mining town of the same name in South Dakota.

The series aired from 2004 to 2006 and starred Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker.

It was created by David Milch, who was known for his work on police dramas NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues.

Bloys revealed last year that he had received a script for a revival film from Milch and he had been impressed.

He said at the time: “I wanted a script that would stand on its own. I’m happy to say that David totally delivered on that. It’s a terrific script.”

During its original run Deadwood was nominated for 28 Emmy Awards, winning eight of the prizes it was up for in total.

