Back in the game? Ex-Love Island stars sign up for Celebs Go Dating

Towie star Chloe Sims and former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena will also be trying to find love.

Former Love Island stars Olivia Attwood and Eyal Booker are among those hoping to spark up a romance on another reality TV show.

Olivia, who came third on ITV2’s dating series last year with now ex-partner Chris Hughes, and Eyal, who was in the Love Island villa this year, will appear in the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

The E4 show returns for its fifth series this autumn, and will see dating expert Nadia Essex and her new agent, Paul Carrick Brunson, coach the celebrities as they embark on dates in a bid to find love.

Eyal Booker at a photocall for the fifth series of Celebs Go Dating (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Celebs Go Dating will also see junior client co-ordinator Tom Read-Wilson return to the agency to provide a sympathetic ear and shoulder to cry on for the celebrities before they go to their post-date meetings with the dating agents.

Other celebrities signed up for the series include former Sugababes star Mutya Buena, The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims and Made In Chelsea regular Alik Alfus.

Fashion editor Vas J Morgan and Diversity dancer Sam Craske complete the line-up.

Olivia, one of the most popular stars from last year’s Love Island, said: “To say I’m excited and scared to the join the Celebs Go Dating agency is an understatement!

Celebs Go Dating new line-up (Lime Pictures/E4)

“I’m known as a wild child, party girl so I’m sure I’ll keep Nadia and Paul on their toes.”

She was one of the finalists last year with Chris, but the pair split earlier this year after landing their own spin-off reality show.

Eyal was one of the original hopefuls on the current series of Love Island, and had a brief romance with Megan Barton Hanson before being dumped from the show.

© Press Association 2018