Alfie Boe to switch on Blackpool Illuminations

Alfie Boe will return to his native Lancashire to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations.

The singer, who is from Fleetwood, will appear at the official switch-on concert on the Tower Festival Headland on August 31.

Performing at the show will be Ella Eyre, Jonas Blue, Diversity, DVJ and Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski.

The celebrations will start with a Blackpool Introduces showcase featuring local talent from across the Fylde Coast, prior to the start of the main show.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe often perform and record together

Boe, who has had two number one albums as part of his collaboration with friend Michael Ball, will follow in the footsteps of a long list of stars to do the honours at the ceremony, including Robbie Williams, Peter Kay, Tim Burton and Dame Barbara Windsor.

The illuminations will be lit up until November 4.

It has already been announced that Britney Spears will play in Blackpool on September 1 when she brings her Britney: Piece Of Me show to the venue.

It has already been announced that Britney Spears will play in Blackpool on September 1 when she brings her Britney: Piece Of Me show to the venue.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are thrilled that Alfie Boe has agreed to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations for 2018.

“He is an outstanding talent and we are very proud to welcome him home for what is our biggest night of the year.”

The switch-on event will be free, with people invited to apply via ballot for the 20,000 wristbands that will guarantee entry to the Tower Festival Headland arena at www.visitblackpool.com/switchon.

